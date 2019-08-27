  • search
    Who will be India's new Chief of Defence Staff

    New Delhi, Aug 27: Prime Minister, Narendra Modi made an important announcement on August 15 when he said that the post of Chief of Defence Staff would be created.

    The terms of the new CDS would be fixed by a high powered panel that was constituted by the Defence Ministry. The panel led by National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval would submit the report in six weeks time.

    List of countries with post of Chief of Defence Staff

    While the role of the CDS is yet to be defined clearly, it is not yet clear, who would occupy the coveted post. The present charms of the Chiefs of Staff Committee is Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa, who will retire on September 30 2019.

    List of countries with post of Chief of Defence Staff

    This would mean that the frontrunner for the post of Army Chief, General Bipin Rawat. The Cabinet Committee on Security had recommended that the CDS would retire at the age of 64. After Dhanoa retires on September 31, General Rawat takes over as the COSC. General Rawat would be retiring on December 31 2019 after completing three years as the Army Chief.

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 27, 2019, 6:14 [IST]
