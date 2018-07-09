Who was Munna Bajrangi? Gangster accused in 40 murders in 2 decades

Lucknow, July 9: Dreaded gangster Prem Prakash Singh alias Munna Bajrangi was shot dead allegedly by another inmate inside the district jail on Monday.

Terming the incident as serious, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered a probe. Four jail officials have been suspended in connection with the incident. A probe by a judicial magistrate will be undertaken as per procedure, he said and added that an FIR has been lodged in the matter.

Bajrangi was brought here from Jhansi Jail on Sunday and was to be produced in a local court today in a case of demanding extortion money from former BSP rpt BSP MLA Lokesh Dixit. Bajrangi, who was also named in the killing of former BJP legislator Krishnanad Rai, was shot dead allegedly by another inmate, police said.

At a press conference recently, the gangster's wife had alleged that conspiracies were being hatched to kill her husband. But who was Munna Bajrangi? The gangster was involved in 40 murders over a period of 2 decades

Here are the 10 facts about the dreaded gangster

Munna Bajrangi was born Prem Prakash Singh at Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh in 1967.

He studied only till Class 5, was fond of arms since the beginning.

He was 17 when the first criminal case was filed against him. He allegedly committed his first murder in 1984.

In 1998, Munna Bajrangi was shot by Delhi police at least 9 times and he was even sent to the mortuary. But he somehow survived.

In 2012, Bajrangi had contested an election from Mariyahu in Jaunpur on a ticket from Apna Dal.

Bajrangi had also joined hands with mafia turned politicial Mukhtar Ansari in 2013.

In 2012, he had contested the UP state polls from jail as a joint candidate of Apna Dal and the Peace Party.

In March 2016, Bajrangi's younger brother-in-law, Pushpjeet, who used to look after his business, was shot dead at the Vikas Nagar colony in Lucknow.

On June 29, Bajrangi's wife Seema Singh had claimed at a press conference in Lucknow that her husband's life was in danger.

