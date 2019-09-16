  • search
    Who was BB King? Google celebrates 94th birth anniversary of iconic ‘King of the Blues’ with doodle

    New Delhi, Sep 16: Search engine giant Google on Monday is celebrating 94th birth anniversary of late singer BB King - the iconic "King of the Blues" with a new Google Doodle.

    Who was BB King? Google doodle celebrates 94th birth anniversary of iconic ‘King of the Blues’

    The depiction featured a vibrant animated video coupled with soulful track and showed the iconic singer holding a guitar. The Doodle has been illustrated by Little Rock-based guest artist Steve Spencer and animated by Brooklyn-based guest animator Nayeli Lavanderos.

    Born in 1925 in Mississippi, Riley B King, known professionally as B.B. King, was an American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and record producer. King introduced a sophisticated style of soloing based on fluid string bending and shimmering vibrato that influenced many later electric blues guitarists.

    Who was Hans Christian Gram? Google celebrates microbiologist 166th birthday with doodle

    Raised singing gospel music in church, King performed on street corners before hitchhiking to Memphis and landing a job on the air at radio station WDIA.

    King opened for the Rolling Stones on tour and became the first internationally acclaimed blues artist, winning 15 Grammys, being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, receiving honorary doctorates from assorted universities, and performing at the White House.

    King was known for performing tirelessly throughout his musical career, appearing on average at more than 200 concerts per year into his 70s. In 1956 alone, he reportedly appeared at 342 shows

    King died in 2014 following a brief illness.

