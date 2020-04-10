  • search
    Who should use hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19: Govt issues new advisory

    New Delhi, Apr 10: An advisory on the use of hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for COVID-19 was released by the Health Ministry. The advisory is based on the recommendations of the task force constituted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). The advisory recommend against administering the drug to children before the age of 15. It says that people with known cases of retinopathy and known hypersensitivity to hydroxychloroquine or 4-aminoquinoline compounds should not be taking the medicine.

    The drug is being widely touted as the medicine which can treat COVID-19. However ICMR said it is not recommending its commercial use unless it gets satisfactory results.

    ICMR says that hydroxychloroquine is recommended only to those asymptomatic healthcare workers involved in the care of suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19 and asymptomatic household contacts of laboratory confirmed cases.

    India will not export hydroxychloroquine to private companies: Report

    The advisory says that the most important consideration is to take the drug only after it is recommended by a registered medical practitioner. It further recommends that one must check with the physician about any adverse event before starting the medication.

    The advisory also says that "if anyone becomes symptomatic while on prophylaxis, he/she should immediately contact the health facility, get tested as per national guidelines and follow the standard treatment protocol."

    Story first published: Friday, April 10, 2020, 14:07 [IST]
