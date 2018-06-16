English

Who says BJP, Congress are always fighting? Eid brings bonhomie among traditional rivals

Written By: Oneindia Staff
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    New Delhi, June 16: While the entire nation celebrated Eid al-Fitr with great pomp and joy on Saturday, it is the politicians who stole the show, once again. We are saying so because we got a glimpse of rare display of love and affection among the leaders of the traditional rival parties--the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress.

    A picture taken by the photographers of ANI shows former vice-president Mohammad Hamid Ansari, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain standing together after offering prayers at a mosque on Parliament Street in the national capital.

    eid
    Former vice-president Mohammad Hamid Ansari, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain standing together after offering prayers at a mosque on Parliament Street in the national capital. Picture credit: @ANI

    "Delhi: Former vice-president Mohammad Hamid Ansari, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and BJP's Shahnawaz Hussain after offering prayers at a mosque on Parliament Street #EidulFitr," tweeted ANI.

    It is great that the leaders of the two rival parties decided to offer their namaz (prayers) together in the same mosque. We wish the leaders of all political parties could share the same amount of friendliness and warmth in Parliament too to finish all the unattended business of the country without any stalemate.

    Nonetheless, seeing Azad and Hussain together is a breath of fresh air. It is not that leaders belonging to the Congress and the BJP don't attend similar social and religious functions, they do but on rare occasions.

    Unfortunately, it is their tu tu main main (squabble) which we remember the most, as war of words happens on a frequent basis between the Congress and the BJP.

    Former vice-president Ansari said, "The occasion of Eid is to celebrate happiness." Congress leader Azad added, "Eid is a festival of happiness. I wish peace and happiness returns to Kashmir."

    In fact, Union minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar attended Eid celebrations at Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi's residence in the national capital, reported ANI.

    Naqvi after offering prayers at Delhi's Dargah Panja Sharif said, "I hope this Eid brings the message of peace and brotherhood for the country." President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi too greeted the nation on the occasion of Eid.

    "Eid Mubarak! May the Almighty bless us all with peace, happiness, wisdom and good health," tweeted Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

    Read more about:

    eid bjp congress

    Story first published: Saturday, June 16, 2018, 13:06 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 16, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue