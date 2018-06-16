Who says BJP, Congress are always fighting? Eid brings bonhomie among traditional rivals

New Delhi, June 16: While the entire nation celebrated Eid al-Fitr with great pomp and joy on Saturday, it is the politicians who stole the show, once again. We are saying so because we got a glimpse of rare display of love and affection among the leaders of the traditional rival parties--the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress.

A picture taken by the photographers of ANI shows former vice-president Mohammad Hamid Ansari, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain standing together after offering prayers at a mosque on Parliament Street in the national capital.

"Delhi: Former vice-president Mohammad Hamid Ansari, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and BJP's Shahnawaz Hussain after offering prayers at a mosque on Parliament Street #EidulFitr," tweeted ANI.

Delhi: Former vice-president Mohammad Hamid Ansari, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and BJP's Shahnawaz Hussain after offering prayers at a mosque on Parliament Street #EidulFitr pic.twitter.com/VQvr3ij2Iw — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2018

It is great that the leaders of the two rival parties decided to offer their namaz (prayers) together in the same mosque. We wish the leaders of all political parties could share the same amount of friendliness and warmth in Parliament too to finish all the unattended business of the country without any stalemate.

Nonetheless, seeing Azad and Hussain together is a breath of fresh air. It is not that leaders belonging to the Congress and the BJP don't attend similar social and religious functions, they do but on rare occasions.

Unfortunately, it is their tu tu main main (squabble) which we remember the most, as war of words happens on a frequent basis between the Congress and the BJP.

Former vice-president Ansari said, "The occasion of Eid is to celebrate happiness." Congress leader Azad added, "Eid is a festival of happiness. I wish peace and happiness returns to Kashmir."

Delhi: Former vice-president Mohammad Hamid Ansari, says, "The occasion of Eid is to celebrate happiness." Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad says, "Eid is a festival of happiness. I wish peace and happiness returns to Kashmir." #EidulFitr pic.twitter.com/OwQjubkGuF — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2018

In fact, Union minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar attended Eid celebrations at Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi's residence in the national capital, reported ANI.

Delhi: Union Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar tattend Eid celebrations at Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi's residence. #EidulFitr pic.twitter.com/lRKXUP98hQ — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2018

Naqvi after offering prayers at Delhi's Dargah Panja Sharif said, "I hope this Eid brings the message of peace and brotherhood for the country." President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi too greeted the nation on the occasion of Eid.

"Eid Mubarak! May the Almighty bless us all with peace, happiness, wisdom and good health," tweeted Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Eid Mubarak! May the Almighty bless us all with peace, happiness, wisdom and good health. #EidMubarak — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 16, 2018

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day