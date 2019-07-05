Who said what on Union Budget 2019

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, July 05: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, announcing the Union Budget for 2019-20 in Parliament on Friday, said India will become a $3 trillion economy this year. he government planned structural reforms to kickstart foreign and domestic investment, the Finance Minister said.

Here's the compilation of reactions of political leaders on Union Budget 2019 presented on Friday.

Congratulating the finance minister, Modi said the budget is a step towards new India and will give power to poor and better future to the youth. He also said that Union Budget 2019 is a step closer to New India and has a roadmap to transfrom the agriculture sector of the country. The budget have reforms for economic sector, ease of living for common man and welfare for poor.

'Budget for new India' inspires hope: PM Modi

The middle class will progress with this budget, development work will expedite even more. The tax structure will simply and infrastructure will modernise, PM added.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents a Budget For New India which lays the foundation of an inclusive & progressive nation, whose rise is powered by the hardwork of 130 crore Indians. The budget gives wings to India's farmers, youngsters, women and poor to fulfil their dreams, tweets Home Minister Amit Shah

The 'Budget For New India' highlights the exemplary work in key sectors relating to the economy, housing, infrastructure and the social sectors over the last five years and on this basis, ignites a spirit of hope that India can become a 5 Trillion Dollar economy in the coming years, said the Home Minister in a tweet.

Home Minister added,"The Budget presented by FM is a futuristic one. It provides a coherent roadmap for sectors that will drive growth and innovation among our citizens. The emphasis on clean energy and cashless transactions are also steps in the right direction."

Lauding the Finance Minister, UP CM Yogi Adityanath said,''It is for the first time since independence that a full-time woman finance minister has presented the Union Budget. I want to congratulate her. The budget fulfills the expectations of the people of the country.''

Former Union Minister Sushma Swaraj tweeted,'' Heartiest Congratulations to Prime Minister and Finance Minister. This Budget will substantially contribute towards an unprecedented development of India particularly the empowerment of women and self employment of our youth.''

Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari said,''In the making of New India, Finance Minister has given utmost priority to infrastructure. The budget of our dept in 2018-19 was Rs. 78,626 crore, now it is over Rs. 83,000 crore.''