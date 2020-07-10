  • search
    WHO lauds Dharavi, Asia's largest slum for breaking COVID-19 transmission chain

    New Delhi, July 10: The World Health Organisation on Friday lauded Dharavi, Asia's largest slum for breaking chains of coronavirus transmission.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    "There are many examples from around the world that have shown that even if the COVID-19 outbreak is very intense, it can still be brought back under control. In Vietnam, Cambodia, Thailand, New Zealand, Italy, Spain, South Korea and even in Dharavi...a densely packed area in Mumbai, a strong focus of community engagement and basics of testing, tracing, isolation and treating the sick is key to breaking chains of transmission and suppressing the virus," WHO chief Dr. Tedros said during a presser on Friday.

    The curve of COVID-19 positive cases in Dharavi, the low-income residential sprawl characterised by narrow lanes and spaces cramped with make-shift houses, has seen a declining trend for over a month now.

    The WHO chief also lamented that global case numbers had more than doubled in the past six weeks.

    "There are many, many examples from around the world," said Tedros, that even if the Covid-19 outbreak is "very intense, it can still be brought back under control".

    The total number of cases in Dharavi at 2,359. Out of which, there are just 166 active cases while 1,952 patients have been discharged from hospitals following recovery so far.

    The novel coronavirus has killed at least 555,000 people worldwide since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP on Friday.

    Nearly 12.3 million cases have been registered in 196 countries and territories.

    "Across all walks of life, we are all being tested to the limit," Tedros said, "from countries where there is exponential growth, to places that are loosening restrictions and now starting to see cases rise.

    "Only aggressive action combined with national unity and global solidarity can turn this pandemic around."

