Who killed Shujaat Bukhari: Investigation updates

The police with the help of the Intelligence Bureau are probing all possible angles relating to the killing of noted journalist, Shujaat Bukhari. The police had released the sketches of the killers and has sought the help of the public in identifying them.

The police say that it is a clear act of terror. There was a section within the terrorist ranks who were upset with him and hence could have carried out the attack, an officer part of the probe told OneIndia.

The eye of suspicion is on the Lashkar-e-Tayiba and the Hizbul Mujahideen. We are probing that, but it is too early to pass any judgment, the officer said. Officials however add that the killing of the Army jawan, Aurangzeb was clearly the act of the Hizbul Mujahideen who wanted to avenge the killing of their leader, Sameer Tiger.

With regard to the threat perception, officials say that he was always under the radar of terrorists.

However off late there had been no major threat perception. Bukhari too had not informed the police about any threat.

He had been provided security by the police after he was abducted in 2006. He had however managed to escape in filmy style then, by jumping out of the auto rickshaw in which he was being taken.

Meanwhile there are some reports that suggested that Bukhari may have been killed by the Lashkar-e-Tayiba on the insistence of the ISI. The outfit however in an emailed statement to some media outlets in Kashmir has condemned the killing of the senior journalist.

