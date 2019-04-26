'Who kept India safe during three wars in 1947, 1965, 1971?', asks Chidambaram

Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 26: Charging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi thinks he can rule India by keeping the people in a state of fear, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday said the people will vote for a country "where the mind is without fear".

Hitting out at BJP chief Amit Shah for saying Congress can't keep India safe, the former home minister asked who kept the country safe in the three wars fought in 1947, 1965 and 1971, Chidambaram fired off a series of tweets.

Mr Amit Shah says Congress can't keep India safe.



Who kept the country safe in the three wars fought in 1947, 1965 and 1971? — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) April 26, 2019

In a burst of tweets on Friday morning, Chidambaram asked,"What is the meaning of keeping India safe of different sections of people -- women, Dalits, SCs, STs, minorities, academics, writers, journalists etc -- are unsafe?.''

Alluding to the poem written by Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore, Mr Chidambaram said, Modi thinks he can rule India by keeping the people in a state of fear. The people will vote for a country "where the mind is without fear...".