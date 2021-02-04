Who is wielding the baton: BJP on comments by foreign personalities on farmer protests

US in favour of India on new farm laws, says it improves 'efficiency' of Indian markets

New Delhi, Feb 04: There has been a sudden outpouring by some foreign personalities on the farmer issue. The Ministry of External Affairs hit back on Wednesday with a strongly worded statement telling such personalities to check facts and also pointed out that the farm laws were passed by the Indian Parliament after a debate.

The question is whether the remarks by the foreign personalities is a proof of propaganda. BJP's National IT Cell Chief, Amit Malviya tells OneIndia that this sudden concern of global celebrity voices against India's government begs the question, who is wielding the baton.

Malviya further said asked if there is a concerted global effort to destabilise India from outside. Who gains from destabilising India, Malviya also asked.

No propaganda can deter India's unity! No propaganda can stop India to attain new heights! Propaganda can not decide India's fate only 'Progress' can. India stands united and together to achieve progress, Union Home Minister, Amit Shah said in a tweet, while hitting out to the foreign individuals who spoke on the farmer protests.

The comments also elicited a strong response from the Ministry of External Affairs. The MEA said that the Parliament of India, after a full debate and discussion, passed the reformist legislation relation to the agricultural sector. These reforms give expanded market access and provides farmers with greater flexibility to farmers. They also pave the way for economically and ecologically sustainable farming.

A very small section of farmers in parts of India have some reservation about these reforms. Respecting the sentiments of the protesters the government of India has initiated a series of talks with their representatives. Union Ministers have been part of the negotiations and eleven rounds of talks have already been held. The government even offered to keep the farm law on hold and none other than the PM has made this offer, the MEA said.

Yes it is unfortunate to see vested interest groups trying to enforce their agenda on these protests and derail them. This was egregiously witnessed on January 26. A cherished national commemoration, the anniversary of the inauguration of the Constitution of India was besmirched and violence and vandalism took place in the Indian Capital, the MEA further added.