Who is Vikas Dubey, the criminal behind the Kanpur firing that killed 8 policemen

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, July 03: 8 police personnel including a Deputy Superintendent of Police have been shot by criminals at Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh during a police raid to nab noted history-sheeter Vikas Dubey's house on July 2 late night.

Teams from three police stations had gone to Bithoor's Dikru village in Chaubepur police station area in search of Vikas Dubey, the notorious criminal and history sheeter, who has 60 cases registered against him.

A raid was planned at his village after he was accused in a fresh attempt to murder case.

The passage to the area was blocked by parking a heavy earthmover as the police team approached the spot. As the police party reached the spot, the criminals began firing indiscriminately from the rooftops.

Police conducted raids on the basis of a villager, Rahul Tiwari's FIR in Bikru village.

Who is Vikas Dubey

The resident of Bikru village, where he keeps a private army, Vikas Dubey has a long history of crimes against him that even includes several murders.

According to the reports, Dubey had an alleged role in the murder of BJP politician and state minister Santosh Shukla in the area in 2001 but was acquitted in the case due to lack of enough evidence against him.

He was allegedly the murder of Siddheshwar Pandey, an Assistant Manager of Tarachand Inter College in Shivali police station area of Kanpur in 2000.

Dubey was also accused of the murder of cable businessman Dinesh Dubey in the year 2004.

He had joined the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and was elected as a member of the nagar panchayat and while lodged in the jail, he won the Shivrajpur Nagar Panchayat election.