Who is the richest MLA in Karnataka: Here is the full list

In the Karnataka Legislative Assembly there are 68 MLAs who have pending criminal cases against them. Out of this 35 MLAs have declared that they have serious criminal cases pending against them.

Association for Democratic Reforms analysed the affidavits of 207 out of the 224 MLAs. The affidavits of 17 members were not analysed since they are not longer sitting members or due to badly scanned affidavits.

Party wise MLAs with Criminal Cases:

36(32%) out of 114 MLAs from Indian National Congress (INC), 13 (33%) out of 40 MLAs from Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP), 11 (31%) out of 35 MLAs from JD(S), 1(25%) out of 4 MLAs from KJP, 1(33%) out of 3 MLAs from BSRC, 1(100%) out of 1 MLA from SP, 1(100%) out of 1 MLA from KMP and 4(44%) out of 9 Independents MLAs had declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Party wise MLAs with Serious Criminal Cases:

17(15%) out of 114 MLAs from Indian National Congress (INC), 8 (20%) out of 40 MLAs from Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP), 5(14%) out of 35 MLAs from JD(S), 1(100%) MLA each from SP and KMP and 3(33%) out of 9 Independents MLAs had declared serious criminal cases including cases related to attempt to murder, dacoity and kidnapping etc.

Crorepati MLAs: Out of the 207 MLAs analysed, 193 (93%) are crorepatis.

Party wise Crorepati MLAs:

109 (96%) out of 114 from INC, 36(90%) out of 40 MLAs from BJP, 33 (94%) out of 35 MLAs from JD(S), 4 (100%) out of 4 MLAs from KJP, 2 (67%) out of 3 MLAs from BSRC, 1(100%) out of 1 MLA from KMP, 1(100%) out of 1 MLA from SP and 7(78%) out of 9 Independent MLAs had declared assets worth more than Rs. 1 crore.

Richest MLAs:

Priyakrishna of the Congress is the richest with assets worth Rs 910 crore.

Nagaraju N of Congress is second with Rs 470 crore worth assets.

Anil H Lad of the Congress has assets worth Rs 288 crore.

D K Shivakumar of Congress comes fourth with assets worth Rs 250 crore.

Santhosh Lad of Congress is fifth with assets worth Rs 186 crore.

Lowest assets:

H Rajesh of Congress has assets worth Rs 7 lakh.

D Ramakrishna of Congress has assets worth Rs 40 lakh.

G Ram Krishna of Congress comes third with assets worth Rs 50 lakh.

B B Ningaiah of JD(S) is fourth on this list with assets worth Rs 52 lakh.

Varthur Prakash an independent has assets worth Rs 66 lakh.

Party wise average assets:

Among major parties, the average assets per MLA for 114 INC MLAs was Rs.32.60 Crores, 40 BJP MLAs had average assets of Rs.13.23 Crores, 35 JD(S) MLAs had average assets of Rs.12.80 Crores, 4 KJP MLAs had average assets of Rs.2.99 Crores, 3 BSRC MLAs had average assets of Rs.2.92 Crores, 1 KMP MLA had average assets of Rs.145.21 Crores, 1 SP MLA had average assets of Rs.13.08 Crores and 9 Independents MLAs had an average assets of Rs.23.04 crores.

Age details of MLAs:

19 (9%) MLAs had declared their age to be between 25 and 40 years while 140 (68%) MLAs had declared their age to be between 41 and 60 years. 46(22%) MLAs had declared their age to be between 61 and 80 years and two MLAs had declared their age above 80 years.

Gender details of MLAs:

There are 6 (3%) women MLAs out of 207 MLAs analysed.

