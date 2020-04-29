Who is the potential successor to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

New Delhi, Apr 29: Seoul repeatedly has denied that its supreme leader Kim Jong Un's health was in dire peril after his heart surgery.

Speculation surrounding Kim Jong's health first began after he was absent from the April 15th celebration for his late grandfather Kim Il Sung, the founder of North Korea, whose birthday is thought to be the country's most important holiday.

His death would likely create instability in the country because there is no clear plan of his succession.

Observers are looking at Kim Yo Jong, the younger sister of Kim Jong Un as a potential front-runner to take over the family.

Here are some key points about Kim Yo Jong:

Kim Yo Jong was born in Pyongyang, the North Korea capital, and later went to the Liebefeld-Steinhölzli public school in Bern, Switzerland, for several years - the same school attended by her brother

Kim Yo Jong rumoured to be 36 years old, approximately four years younger than her brother and reportedly is the youngest child of former leader Kim Jong Il.

Kim Yo Jong's first public appearance was at her father's funeral in 2011. Since then, she is working quietly in the background of Kim Jong Un's regime. She accompanied Kim Jong Un in 2018 as he met South Korean leader Moon Jae-in during the historic summit between the two nations.

Kim Yo Jong would be the first woman to rule over North Korea, the country which has built up its nuclear stronghold despite the rest of the country living in poverty.

Kim Yo Jong's reputation has suggested that she would rule much in the vein of her brother.

US officials placed her on a blacklist in 2017 for human-rights abuses.