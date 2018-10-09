India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
  • search

Who is Tarana Burke? the women who started the #MeToo movement a decade ago

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Oct 9: In the wake of dozens of allegations of sexual assault by comedian Utsav Chakraborty, veteran actor Nana Patekar, author Chetan Bhagat, etc. #metoo campaign has finally came to India. Although it had gained popularity over the last two months, the initiative actually began 10 years ago. Yes, you read it right. Now lets read about it.

    What is #metoo campaign?

    What is #metoo campaign?

    #MeToo is an online campaign that supports the survivors of sexual abuse, assault and harassment. It has recently taken the Indian entertainment industry by storm. Although it has gained popularity over the last two months, the initiative actually began 12 years ago. The campaign created a flood of response across social media, a powerful rallying cry for survivors of harassment and sexual assault.

    Also Read |MeToo movement: Cong IT cell member Chirag Patnaik accused of harassment by ex-colleague

    Who started this campaign?

    Who started this campaign?

    Tarana Burke, an activist from Harlem, launched the movement a decade ago to aid underprivileged women of color affected by sexual abuse.

    What inspired her to start this campaign?

    What inspired her to start this campaign?

    Tarana Burke was inspired after bonding with a young girl during a youth camp hosted by Just Be Inc., a nonprofit she founded that's "focused on the health, well-being, and wholeness of young women of color," the site reads. She said the girl revealed her mother's boyfriend had been abusing her. That's when Burke decided to take action by helping the communities where rape crisis centers and sexual assault workers were not present, and "Me Too" was born.

    #MeToo movement a worldwide phenomenon now

    #MeToo movement a worldwide phenomenon now

    The #MeToo wave resurfaced in October when actress Alyssa Milano took to Twitter to invite those who have experienced sexual harrassment to respond with "Me too." Her tweet followed the New York Times' Oct. 5 investigation into decades of sexual harassment allegations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, and within hours #MeToo went viral on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and beyond as people took to the platforms to share their personal accounts of sexual assault.

    Read more about:

    nana patekar chetan bhagat sexual assault

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue