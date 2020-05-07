Who is Sudhir Krishnaswamy, the only Indian in Facebook's content oversight board

New Delhi, May 07: Social media giant Facebook has announced the names of 20 members for its independent content oversight board and the only Indian named in the list is Sudhir Krishnaswamy.

Krishnaswamy is part of the team, which includes former judges, journalists and human rights activists among others, will review appeals from users on material that has been taken down from Facebook and Instagram

Who is Sudhir Krishnaswamy

A Rhodes scholar and an Oxford graduate Krishnaswamy is the Vice Chancellor of the National Law School of India University, and co-founder of the Center for Law and Policy Research, an advocacy organization that works for the rights of LGBTQ+ and transgender persons in India through impact litigation.

Krishnaswamy was born in 1975 in Karanataka capital city, Bengaluru. He graduated with a BA LLB from the National Law School of India University and, as a Rhodes Scholar, read Bachelors of Civil Law and obtained Doctor of Philosophy (Law) from the University of Oxford.

He has been teaching law at the Pembroke College at Oxford University, an assistant professor at NLSIU and a professor at the West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences, Kolkata.

The Bangalorean is currently a faculty member at the Azim Premji University. He was also the Dr BR Ambedkar Visiting Professor of Indian Constitutional Law at Columbia Law School.

Krishnaswamy has worked in the Prime Minister's Committee on Infrastructure and the Kasturirangan Committee on Governance of Bangalore.

He is also an author of the book "Democracy and Constitution.

The oversight board will begin considering cases later in the year, including hearing appeals from Facebook and Instagram users and cases referred to the board by Facebook for review.