Who is 'Shree 420' in Delhi elections 2020? Netizens divided over this tweet

New Delhi, Jan 13: Delhi election 2020 is a closely contested three-dimensional political battle where the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has much at stake for this is the only place where it is in power.

Stakes are also high for the BJP as it has failed to make a comeback in Delhi since 1998. For the Congress, which formed three consecutive governments in the national capital under late Sheila Dikshit, can practically claim victory if it dampens BJP's chances of return to power in Delhi.

The voting for the Delhi election 2020 will take place on February 8 and the results will be declared on February 11. However, one tweet by the BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Monday has netizens scratching their heads. Why, you ask?

Taking to Twitter, Swamy wrote,''The more opposition parties oppose CAA, the better for BJP in elections. If these protests continue then Shree 420 may lose Delhi State elections.''

@ArvindKejriwal u hv a new name Kejri Shree 420, fits u perfect, 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/w35JnHNkqT — Shankar (@ACS20) January 13, 2020

We know he doesn't have any self-respect still this is just too much sir.... anyway he is going to loose — अनमोल पालेकर (@dpakkaushik) January 13, 2020

It's simple if मुफ्तखोरों को वोट करना है तो #shree420 will win.

If Desh Drohi's will vote then #Congress — Rahul Chhibber (@Byrahulchhibber) January 13, 2020

No use in Modi govt, @Swamy39 ji busy in world tours, he to talk Venezuela,Iran,Iraq, Hong Kong better, in #Delhi, both versions of RSS, BJP and AAP lost already in minds of people of Delhi, @INCIndia 2 win! #RajdeepSardesai #RahulKanwalExposed #ShaheenBagh shree 420 dilip ghosh — Uma Kant Singh (@umakantsingh_IN) January 13, 2020

The Act, under which non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan will be given Indian citizenship, came into force from January 10 after a gazette notification was issued by the Centre.

The CAA was passed by Parliament on December 11. There have been widespread protests against the CAA in different parts of the country. Those opposed to the legislation are saying it is for the first time that India will grant citizenship on the basis of religion, which violates the basic tenets of the country's Constitution. However, the government and ruling BJP have been defending the Act, saying minority groups from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan have no other option but to come India when they face religious persecution there.