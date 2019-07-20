From reluctant politician to longest serving CM of Delhi, who is Sheila Dixit

India

New Delhi, July 20: Sheila Dikshit, a well-known figure in Indian politics, died on Saturday in New Delhi. She was 81. Being the fierce leader and a powerful administrator, Dixit has a record of leading Congress to three consecutive victories in New Delhi constituency in the Legislative Assembly of Delhi.

Her foray into politics began after she was married to Late Vinod Dikshit, son of Late Uma Shankar Dikshit, a renowned activist during India's independence struggle. Dixit's husband Vinod was as an officer in the Indian Administrative Service.

It was former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi who acknowledged Dikshit's administrative skills and nominated her as a representative for the Indian delegation of the United Nations Commission.

In 1984, she became a minister in Rajiv Gandhi's governmentShe also served as a Union Minister during 1986-1989. She first served as the Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and later as a Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office.

In the year 1990, she and her 82 colleagues were jailed for 23 days by the state government when she led a drive against the violence being committed on women.

She has been honoured with several awards such as-- 'Best Chief Minister of India', by Journalist Association of India in 2008, 'Politician of the Year' by NDTV in 2009, and 'Delhi Women of the Decade Achievers Award 2013' by the ALL Ladies League for Outstanding Public Service in 2013.