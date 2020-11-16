Who is most likely to be Bihar’s new deputy chief minister

Who is Renu Devi? BJP’s surprise choice for Bihar deputy CM post

oi-Deepika S

Patna, Nov 16: In a surprise pick, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Renu Devi named deputy cm from the saffron party in the NDA ministry which will be sworn in Monday evening.

A fourth-time MLA from the Bettiah is from the Noniya caste, which is an extremely backward class community. She has been elected four times in 2000, twice in 2005, 2010, and 2020. In 2015, she had lost to Congress rival Madan Mohan.

Renu Devi was also a minister in Bihar in the second NDA government in 2010 headed by Nitish Kumar.

Bettaih seat, considered a BJP stronghold of Bihar. Renu Devi, who represents the seat, is known for being close to the RSS, like Tarkishore Prasad, and also to Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal. Notably, all three belong to the Vaishya community.

"It is a big responsibility. If people have elected us and trusted the NDA, we will work to meet their expectations," BJP leader Renu Devi said upon being asked if she will take oath as Deputy CM of Bihar later today.

The combination of Tarkishore Prasad and Devi is an interesting one since the BJP is trying to make larger inroads into the Vaishya and EBC communities. While Prasad is from the Vaishya community, Renu Devi belong to the Nonia caste of the EBCs in Bihar. By making Prasad and Renu Devi as deputy CMs, the BJP would now look to asset itself in these two communities.