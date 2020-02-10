Who is Renee Zellweger? The Judy star who took home the Best Actress award after 16 years

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 10: Renee Zellweger's poignant portrayal of yesteryear actor-singer Judy Garland in her twilight years helped the actor win the best actress at the 92 Academy Awards here.

It was a second Academy Award for Zellweger who previously won a best supporting actress Oscar 16 years ago from her role in 'Cold Mountain' (2003).

The 50-year-old actor led the award season right from the start and she was a frontrunner in the category despite competition from stars such as Charlize Theron ("Bombshell") and Scarlett Johansson ("Marriage Story").

In Rupert Goold's 'Judy', Zellweger not only captured the spirit and voice of the Garland, but also offered a captivating account of what happened in the last few months of her short life.

Born on April 25, 1969 in Texas, Zellweger studied English Literature at UT Austin. Initially aspiring to a career in journalism, she was drawn to acting following her brief work on stage during college.

Her father, Emil Erich Zellweger, is from the Swiss town of Au, St. Gallen and descends from an Appenzell noble family. Her mother, Kjellfrid Irene is Norwegian of Kven and Sámi descent. Referring to her religious background, Zellweger has described herself as being raised in a family of "lazy Catholics and Episcopalians."

Zellweger attended Katy High School, where she was a cheerleader, gymnast, speech team member,and drama club member. After high school, she enrolled at the University of Texas at Austin, where she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English in 1991. While at the university, Zellweger took a drama course as an elective, which sparked her interest in acting.

In May 2005, Zellweger married singer Kenny Chesney. Four months later the couple obtained an annulment. In 2009, she started dating Bradley Cooper, after having met on the set of Case 39 in 2009. They separated in 2011. From 2012 to 2019, she was in a relationship with Doyle Bramhall II, who is a musician, songwriter, and producer.

She is the recipient of numerous accolades, including two Academy Awards, four Golden Globe Awards, and two BAFTA Awards. Zellweger was one of the world's highest-paid actresses by 2007 and was named Hasty Pudding Theatricals' Woman of the Year in 2009.