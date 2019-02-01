Who is Ravi Pujari

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Feb 01: Underworld don, Ravi Pujari has been detained at Senegal police in Western Africa and he is likely to be extradited soon. He is wanted in a host of cases that range from extortion, murder to kidnapping.

Ravi Pujari is an underworld don who was based in Australia. He started out in the world of crime at Mumbai and shot into the limelight after he killed Bala Zalte, a rival. He went on to join Chhota Rajan later.

In the 1990s, he moved to Dubai from where he ran an extortion racket. Later on he parted ways with Rajan.

In the mid-1990s, three of his men shot Om Prakash Kukreja of Kukreja builders in his Chembur office. Eight years later, a Navi Mumbai builder, Suresh Wadhwa, escaped an assassination attempt by ducking under his office desk.

Sources tell Oneindia that his location was initially traced to Burkina Faso. He was then located at Senegal from where he was picked up finally.

Following his arrest, he was placed under extradition detention at the Rebeuss Detention Centre at Dakar, Senegal, West Africa.

He is wanted in a host of cases that range from extortion, murder and kidnapping. Sources say that India will now push for his extradition to India.

Last month, the Mumbai crime branch had invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against two alleged members of the Ravi Pujari gang. William Rodricks and Akash Shetty were arrested by the Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) earlier this month for threatening a builder.

He was in possession of a fake passport which was in the name of Andrew Fernandes when he was arrested. Once the formalyare completed, he would be brought to India on a special flight the source also said.