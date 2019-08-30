Who is Rani Sati Dadi maa and why do people worship her?

Jaipur, Aug 30: The Rani Sati temple located in Jhunjhunu district, in Rajasthan. It is said that earning of this temple amounts little less from that of Tirupati Balaji Temple in south India. It is the largest temple in India devoted to Rani Sati, a Rajasthani lady who lived sometime between the 13th and the 17th century and committed Sati (self-immolation) on her husband's death.

Various temples in Rajasthan and elsewhere are devoted to her worship and to commemorate her act. Rani Sati is also called Narayani Devi and referred to as Dadiji (grandmother).

But, the temple also has a bong connection as beliefs of the temple, the Rani Sati temple in Jhunjhunu is administered by Marwari Temple Board from Kolkata, which is one of the wealthiest temple trusts in India.

Who is Rani Sati Dadi maa or Rani Sati Dadiji:

The story of Rani Sati Dadi Maa starts from the time of Mahabharata. Narayani's wish of being married to Abhimanyu and her desire to be Sati in her next life. As granted by Lord Krishna, in her next life she was born as the daughter of Gursamal in the village of Dokwa in Rajasthan. She was named Narayani.

Similarly, Abhimanyu took birth in Hissar as the son of Jaliram and named Tandhan. Tandhan and Narayani got married and were leading a peaceful life.

Abhimanyu was in possession of a beautiful horse which was being eyed by the son of the king of Hissar from quite some time. Tandhan refused to hand over his precious horse to the king's son.

The king's son then decides to forcefully acquire the horse and thus challenges Tandhan for combat. However, Tandhan fights the battle bravely and kills the King's son instead. The enraged king thus kills Tandhan in front of Narayani in the battle. Narayani symbolic to female bravery and power fight with the king and kills him. She then commanded Ranaji (the caretaker of the horse) to make immediate arrangements for her to be set ablaze along with her husband's cremation.

Ranaji playing a vital role in fulfilling her wish to be Sati with her husband is then blessed by Narayani that his name will be taken and worshipped along with her name and since then she is known as Rani Sati.

There are many organizations that have made numerous efforts for the Sati puja to be banned. They perceive the practice and devotion of people to such number of Sati temples across India as the spreading and affirmation of Sati Pratha.

To a certain extent, it may be considered as a threat to people still living in the ancient era. However, one cannot ignore the profits made by Sati Temple, through these devotees, which in turn has proved quite beneficial for the progress of natives.

Devotees believe, Rani Sati Dadiji has shown millions of miracles. And the deity Rani Sati Dadiji comes to the rescue of her devout in times of crisis. Her followers/worshippers are increasing by the day. In recent time, a devotee from Kolkata, Bimala Devi Pulasaria was cured of cancer. Subash Agarwal, another resident of Kolkata was miraculously saved from a fatal accident.

This temple has a history of more than 400 years and is an indication to feminine bravery and spirit which certainly captures the attention of all Bhagaks. It is also famous for its magnificence, and extraordinary paintings. It is also part of one of the oldest presented Indian pilgrimages.