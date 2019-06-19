Who is Rahul Gandhi fooling?

New Delhi, June 19: India's grand-old party- Congress- has been reduced to 52 Lok Sabha seats in the recently held General Elections.

After the results were declared, Congress President Rahul Gandhi was left red-faced. For, he not only lost his family bastion Amethi Lok Sabha seat, but also failed to dent the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) despite launching a personal attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

It's notable that in the run up to the Lok Sabha elections, Rahul used to make people chant in his every election rally Chowkidar Chor Hai (Watchman is a thief) over Rafale deal to target Prime Minister Modi, who calls himself as a watchman safeguarding Indias interests.

After expressing his anger at the party leaders in the Congress Working Committee meeting, he surprised everyone by resigning from his post.

As expected, the Congress leaders and workers resorted to theatrics and urged him to reconsider his decision.

After the requests from the party's senior leaders, Rahul agreed to remain on the post till the party finds his suitable replacement.

Now, he has returned back from foreign tour and attending the Parliament as a Member, but not paying any attention to the party, whose he is still President. As a result, the organisational work of the party has come to a standstill.

The party is not able to take many important decisions because Rahul has stopped meeting with Congress Working Committee members and senior Congress leaders.

For example, many Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) Presidents have also resigned after the partys drubbing in their respective states. While they all have stopped working, the Congress high-command is not able to appoint new PCC Presidents because as per the Constitution of the Congress the appointments would need the signature of the Party President.

According to sources, senior Congress leaders have urged Leader of Congress Parliamentary Party Sonia Gandhi to persuade her son Rahul Gandhi to cooperate with the party as some of the important decisions can't be delayed.

Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, senior Congress leaders like AK Antony, Ahmed Patel, Ghulam Nabi Azad have advised Sonia Gandhi that till there is a consensus between Rahul Gandhi and the Congress Working Committee over his resignation, the party should function.

The CWC is hell-bent upon keeping Rahul Gandhi on the post but he is not accepting the demand of the senior leaders.

The CWC members have also formulated a plan to ensure honourable return of Rahul Gandhi as the party President.

One India has already reported the plan that Congress party is looking for a dummy candidate like former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh as a replacement of party president Rahul Gandhi.

The dummy President will be asked to lead the Congress in upcoming Assembly elections in states like Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, and Bihar where the chances of winning is almost nil.

Once the party loses these elections, Congress leaders and workers from all over India will demand the return of Rahul Gandhi as Party President.

A political analyst tells One India that Rahul 's kid-like conduct is not going to solve the problem of the Congress and in fact, it's sending a wrong signal in the country.

"Rahul should stop behaving like a kid. Does he really believe that his resentment will force party leaders to mend their ways? Whom is he fooling? Everyone knows that he, his family, and other Congress leaders are in the party for their piece of cake. Like other family-run political parties, it's a business in the garb of politics. What is the big deal if today you have suffered losses in the business? What will you do if you shut your business? Do you have any other skill? " asks the analyst.

"Rahul is not sending the right signal in the country, which is seeing how everyone in Congress is trying to pacify an angry kid. He should accept the defeat and continue to lead the party and reconstruct it from scratch with a declared ideology without thinking about the electoral win or loss. And, if he is not ready for it then he must also resign from the Lok Sabha and quit politics forever. There are others in his family who will take care of whatever is left in the Congress. The drama of making someone else party president is going to hurt his image very badly," adds the analyst.

According to the sources, the crisis created by Rahul Gandhi has given liberty to Congress' Chief Ministers and other powerful state leaders to run the show as per their whims and fancies whose price the Congress will have to pay in the future.