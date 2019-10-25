Who is Radha Krishna Mathur? the new LG of Ladakh

New Delhi, Oct 25: Radha Krishna Mathur has been appointed as Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, the reorganisation of which will take effect from October 31, 2019.

Born on 25 November 1953, Uttar Pradesh, Mathur has completed Bachelor of Technology in Mechanical Engineering from IIT Kanpur, Master of Technology in Industrial Engineering from IIT Delhi. He also holds an MBA degree from International Center for Promotion of Enterprises (ICPE), Ljubljana, Slovenia.

Mathur is a retired 1977 batch IAS officer of Tripura cadre who is appointed as the First lieutenant governor of the union territory of Ladakh. He retired as the Chief Information Commissioner of India (CIC) in November 2018.

Mathur had retired as the India's Defence Secretary, two years after being appointed to the post on 25 May 2013. He was also the Defence Production Secretary of India, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Secretary of India and the Chief Secretary of Tripura.