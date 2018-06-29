Who is Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis? Google Doodle honors Indian scientist's 125th birth anniversary

Google Doodle, the search giant on Friday celebrated the 125th birth anniversary of Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis, an Indian scientist and an applied statistician.

Born on 29 June 1893 in Culcutta, Bengal, Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis is remembered for the distance of Mahalanobis, a statistical measure, and for being one of the members of the first Planning Commission of Free India. He made pioneering studies in anthropometry in India.

He founded the Institute of Statistics of India and contributed to the design of large-scale surveys.

He died at the age of 78 on 28th June 1972. Even in his last days of life, he was dedicated towards his research and duties as the Secretary and Director of the Indian Statistical Institute.

