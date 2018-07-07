Who is Narendra Modi’s favourite person? This comedian has an answer

New Delhi, July 7: They say laughter is the best medicine. Actually, it is the only medicine when the health parameters of the nation are anything but "serious". So, why this kolavari? Relax and laugh a bit over your own misery. After all stand-up comics are there to help us get rid of all the gloom.

In his latest comedy skit, stand-up comedian Abijit Ganguly pokes fun at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union finance minister Arun Jaitley, television news anchor Arnab Goswami and of course, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi with some of the cheekiest lines.

In India, unlike in America where comedians are leading in attacking President Donald Trump, political jokes are few and far between. The business of comedy comes with a heavy price, as we have seen several comedians, who have dared to question the establishment, have faced the ire of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters badly.

In fact, FIRs have been filed against comedians to silence them. Obviously, when there are so many threats and restrictions making a mockery of "freedom of speech", comedians decided to find inspirations in other safe subjects.

Ganguly's latest comedy skit has been already labelled as "courageous" because he has hilariously exposed our political class. Hope, right-wing groups and Modi bhakts don't take offence of Ganguly's jokes. We wish Ganguly all the best.

In one of his funniest lines, the stand-up comedian tells us: "Modi ji's favourite person is Modi ji". Now, we won't bore you further, watch the video below and laugh out loud. And, yes, don't forget to wish Ganguly all the best (remember sedition law?).

