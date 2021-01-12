Narco-terror to targeted killings: What ISI’s Khalistan-Kashmir desk was doing in Delhi

Who is Muchhad Paanwala arrested by NCB in a drug case

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 12: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested Mumbai's millionaire paan seller, Muchhad Paanwala in connection with a drug case.

His name had cropped up after the NCB busted a marijuana smuggling racket. The agency had arrested a British national and two women from Bandra in connection with the supply ring case.

The Muchhad Paan shop at Kemps Corner is run by brothers Ram Kumar Tiwari and Jaishankar Tiwari.

The NCB has arrested only Ram Kumar for drug peddling, while letting off Jaishankar after questioning.

Both the brothers are millionaire paan vendors from South Mumbai. They had been called by the agency for questioning after the marijuana supply racket was busted on Saturday. The NCB said that a scheduled NDPS substance had been found at Muchhad Paanwala's shop.

People queue up in large numbers at the paan shop to buy paan. The brothers have employed several people just to roll paan at the shop. The shop has been running in Mumbai since the 1970s and has become very famous.

The brothers cater to Bollywood stars, businessmen and industrialists residing in the upscale Kemps Corner locality of South Mumbai. Tiwari is said to have to come to Mumbai in 1977 and started helping his father in the business.

The shop is very famous and even tourists visit the shop. The shop receives orders online also. Tiwari drives a Mercedes and the paan from his shop is also catered for major events. The shop also has its own website (http://www.paan.com)