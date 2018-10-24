Who is M Nageshwar Rao, the new interim CBI chief

New Delhi, Oct 24: In a bid to put an end to the ugly public spat between the top two in the CBI, the government in a mid-night move appointed M Nageshwar Rao as the interim CBI chief.

The development comes a day after the high drama involving CBI director, Alok Verma and special director, Rakesh Asthana. Both Verma and Asthana have been sent on leave.

The order stated, " The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved that during the period of the subsistence of the aforesaid interim measure, cited in reference above, Shri M Nageshwar Rao, IPS, presently working as Joint Director, CBI shall look after duties and functions of Director CBI and shall take over duties and functions with immediate effect."

The Delhi High Court had on Tuesday directed the CBI to maintain status quo on the criminal proceedings that were initiated against Asthana. A trial court had sent a CBI SP, Devender Singh to seven days police remand in connection with the alleged bribery case in which the CBI made Asthana an accused. The HC will hear the matter next on October 29.

Who is Mannem Nageshwar Rao:

Mannem Nageshwar Rao is a 1986 batch IPS officer of the Odisha cadre. He worked as the additional director of police (railways), Odisha. Prior to be being appointed as the interim CBI chief, he held the position of joint director in the CBI.

Rao hails from the Borenarsapur village in Warangal district. He did his post graduation from the Osmania University, following which he did his research at the IIT Madras.