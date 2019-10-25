Who is Girish Murmu? The next J&K Guv

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, Oct 25: With a week left for bifurcation of J&K into two Union Territories, Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik has been transferred and appointed as Goa Governor. Girish Chandra Murmu will be the new Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir.

Murmu is a 1985 back IAS Officer of Gujarat cadre. He was the principal secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister. At present, he is the Secretary of the Department of Expenditure in the Finance ministry. GC Murm is considered a close confidant of Narendra Modi.

Hailing from Odisha's Sundargarh district, Murmu completed his Masters from Utkal University in Bhubaneshwar and MBA (Master of Business Administration) from United Kingdom's University of Birmingham.