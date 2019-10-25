  • search
Trending Haryana Assembly Elections Maharashtra Assembly Elections
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Who is Girish Murmu? The next J&K Guv

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 25: With a week left for bifurcation of J&K into two Union Territories, Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik has been transferred and appointed as Goa Governor. Girish Chandra Murmu will be the new Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir.

    Who is Girish Murmu? The next J&K Guv

    Murmu is a 1985 back IAS Officer of Gujarat cadre. He was the principal secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister. At present, he is the Secretary of the Department of Expenditure in the Finance ministry. GC Murm is considered a close confidant of Narendra Modi.

    Hailing from Odisha's Sundargarh district, Murmu completed his Masters from Utkal University in Bhubaneshwar and MBA (Master of Business Administration) from United Kingdom's University of Birmingham.

    More JAMMU AND KASHMIR News

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir governor

    Story first published: Friday, October 25, 2019, 20:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 25, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue