Who is Ekanth Shinde? The Maharashtra Chief Minister-designate

oi-Prakash KL

Mumbai, Jun 30: In what could be the biggest surprise in the recent Maharashtra political development, Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde is set to become the Chief Minister of the state after bringing down Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced the news at the press conference on Thursday. "Eknath Shinde to be the Maharashtra Chief Minister, oath ceremony to be held at 7.30 pm today," he said.

It took political pundits by surprise as Fadnavis was expected to become the Chief Minister of the state for the third time. Surprisingly, he has decided to stay out of the government.

So, Who is Ekanth Shinde?

Ekanth Shinde hails from Jawali taluka in Satara, Maharashtra, and belongs to the Maratha community. His family moved to Thane, on the outskirts of Mumbai, in order to earn a living.

Once an auto-rickshaw driver, he was influenced by Bal Thackeray, and Shiv Sena's Thane district chief Anand Dighe. He associated with Shiv Sena in the 1980s.

His journey officially started after getting elected to Thane Municipal Corporation as a corporator for the first time and four years later, he became the leader of the house. He got elected from the corporation in 2002, again.

In 2004, he won from the Kopri-Pachpakhadi constituency of Thane in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly election. Since then, he won the seat four consecutive times.

In 2014, Shinde was appointed as the leader of the legislative party of Shiv Sena and Leader of opposition Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. In Uddhav Thackeray's MVA, he served Urban as Development and Public Works (Public Undertakings).

However, he led the rebel group in the Shiv Sena party, thereby bringing down Thackeray's two and a half year government.

His Journey

1997 : Elected to Thane Municipal Corporation as corporator for the first time.

2001 : Elected to the post of the leader of the house in Thane Municipal Corporation.

2002 : Elected to Thane Municipal Corporation for the second time.

2004 : Elected to Maharashtra Legislative Assembly for the first time.

2005 : Appointed the Thane district head of Shiv Sena. First MLA to have been appointed at such a coveted post in the party.

2009 : Elected to Maharashtra Legislative Assembly for the 2nd time.

2014 : Elected to Maharashtra Legislative Assembly for the 3rd time

October 2014 - December 2014: Leader of opposition Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

2014 - 2019: Cabinet Minister of PWD (PU) in Maharashtra State Government.

2014 - 2019: Guardian minister of Thane District.

2018 : Appointed Leader of Shiv Sena Party.

2019: Cabinet Minister of Public Health and Family Welfare (Marathi: सार्वजनिक आरोग्य आणि कुटुंब कल्याण) in Maharashtra State Government.

2019 : Elected to Maharashtra Legislative Assembly for the fourth consecutive time.

28th Nov 2019 : Took oath as Cabinet Minister under Maha-Vikas-Aghadi headed by Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray.

2019: Appointed minister of Urban Development and Public Works (Public Undertakings).

2019: Appointed Minister of Home Affairs(Acting)(28 November 2019 - 30 December 2019).

2020: Appointed guardian minister of Thane district.