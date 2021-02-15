Who is Disha Ravi? 22-year-old activist linked to Greta Thunberg

SKM condemns arrest of Disha in toolkit case, demands her immediate release

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 15: Disha Ravi, a 21-year-old climate activist shot to fame on Sunday after she was arrested on charges of sharing a toolkit on the social media related to the farmers' protest.

According to Delhi police, Disha was an editor of the 'toolkit Google doc' and a key conspirator in the curation and distribution of the document.

Ravi and others "collaborated with pro-Khalistani Poetic Justice Foundation to spread disaffection against the Indian State."

Ravi, who is a graduate in Bachelor of Business Administration from Mount Carmel College in Bengaluru. She is also one of the founding members of a group named 'Fridays For Future India', the climate campaign Thunberg launched by staging a protest at her school every Friday.

Diha has been vocal about environment issues and regularly writes column about climate change. She is quite a popular in the relevant climate forums frequented by youth activists.

She featured in an article by the British Vogue magazine on four activists of colour who highlight the climate crisis.

Reportedly, She started her activism because the water crisis affected her family.

Ravi once told Auto Report Africa, "We live in a country where dissent is suppressed We in Fridays For Future India were labelled terrorists for objecting to the draft environmental impact assessment (EIA) notification. Only a government that puts profit over people would consider asking for clean air, clean water and a liveable planet, an act of terrorism."

Disha's role came under police scrutiny after after Greta Thunberg tweeted in support of Indian farmers, whch the police say lead to Republic Day violence.

Why is police probing Diha Ravi?

The police alleged that she collaborated with pro-Khalsitani outfit Poetic Justice Foundation to to "spread disaffection against Indian state" and also shared the document with Thunberg.

"Disha Ravi, arrested by CyPAD Delhi Police, is an Editor of the Toolkit Google Doc & key conspirator in document's formulation & dissemination. She started WhatsApp Group and collaborated to make the toolkit doc. She worked closely with them to draft the doc. In this process, they all collaborated with pro-Khalistani Poetic Justice Foundation to spread disaffection against the Indian State. She was the one who shared the Toolkit Doc with Greta Thunberg", said the police in a statement.

According to the police, the "toolkit" has a particular section that mentions "digital strike-through hashtags on or before January 26, tweetstorms on January 23 onwards, physical action on January 26 and watch-out or join farmers march into Delhi and back to borders".

The "toolkit" was aimed at spreading disaffection and ill-will against the government of India and creating disharmony among various social, religious and cultural groups, the police had added.