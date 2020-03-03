Who is Delhi's infamous Shahrukh Pathan? The gunman who had a notorious past

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 03: Shahrukh Pathan, who became infamous for gun-wielding photos during violence in Northeast Delhi, was arrested by the Delhi Police today.

Shahrukh Pathan pointed gun at police on February 24 during violence in Delhi's Jaffrabad. He also fired three bullets in air at the time. He went missing soon after that as Delhi Police closed in to arrest him in subsequent days. Shahrukh Pathan was arrested on Tuesday by Police in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli.

Speaking to reporters, Additional Commissioner of Police Ajit Kumar Singla said Shahrukh was inclined towards modeling and used to post TikTok videos.

Singla said the police teams were trying to recover the pistol used by Shahrukh. The pistol was bought from Bihar's Munger two years back, police said.

"He fired in a fit of rage," the official said. However, police said Shahrukh had no criminal background except a case of narcotics and fake currency registered against him.

Shahrukh is a resident of street no. 5 of Arvind Nagar under Usmanpur police station of Jafrabad.

Shahrukh went missing along with his family immediately after the February 24 incident. He roamed in Delhi for few days, and then went to Punjab then Bareilly and lived with his friend in Shamli.

His father, Shawar Pathan, who came to Delhi in 1985, has been to jail on charges of drug peddling, according to Delhi Police.

However, It is not yet known whether Shahrukh Pathan had a license for the pistol he pointed at the policeman. Delhi Police said that Shahrukh Pathan acquired gun from Munger in Bihar