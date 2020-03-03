  • search
Trending Delhi Riots
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Who is Delhi's infamous Shahrukh Pathan? The gunman who had a notorious past

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 03: Shahrukh Pathan, who became infamous for gun-wielding photos during violence in Northeast Delhi, was arrested by the Delhi Police today.

    Who is Delhis infamous Shahrukh Pathan? The gunman who had a notorious past

    Shahrukh Pathan pointed gun at police on February 24 during violence in Delhi's Jaffrabad. He also fired three bullets in air at the time. He went missing soon after that as Delhi Police closed in to arrest him in subsequent days. Shahrukh Pathan was arrested on Tuesday by Police in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli.

    Speaking to reporters, Additional Commissioner of Police Ajit Kumar Singla said Shahrukh was inclined towards modeling and used to post TikTok videos.

    Singla said the police teams were trying to recover the pistol used by Shahrukh. The pistol was bought from Bihar's Munger two years back, police said.

    "He fired in a fit of rage," the official said. However, police said Shahrukh had no criminal background except a case of narcotics and fake currency registered against him.

    Shahrukh is a resident of street no. 5 of Arvind Nagar under Usmanpur police station of Jafrabad.

    Shahrukh went missing along with his family immediately after the February 24 incident. He roamed in Delhi for few days, and then went to Punjab then Bareilly and lived with his friend in Shamli.

    His father, Shawar Pathan, who came to Delhi in 1985, has been to jail on charges of drug peddling, according to Delhi Police.

    However, It is not yet known whether Shahrukh Pathan had a license for the pistol he pointed at the policeman. Delhi Police said that Shahrukh Pathan acquired gun from Munger in Bihar

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    new delhi gunman

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 3, 2020, 18:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 3, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X