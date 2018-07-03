Who is Delhi's boss? SC to decide today

New Delhi, July 3: The Supreme Court will on Wednesday deliver its verdict on power struggle between the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party government and the Centre, represented by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, in Delhi.

The AAP dispensation had argued before the apex court bench, that it possessed both the legislative and executive powers. It had said that the chief minister and the council of ministers had the legislative power to make laws as well as the executive authority to enforce the enacted statutes.

The high court, in its August 4, 2016 verdict, had said that LG is the administrative head of National Capital Territory and AAP government's contention that he is bound to act on advice of Council of Ministers was "without substance".

While battery of senior lawyers -- P Chidambaram, Gopal Subramanium, Rajeev Dhavan, Indira Jaising -- had argued for the Arvind Kejriwal government, the NDA government at the Centre was represented by Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Maninder Singh in the marathon proceedings.

Last month, Kejriwal held an unprecedented nine-day protest against the Lieutenant Governor at his office, over the Delhi bureaucrats holding an unofficial strike in the government by refusing to cooperate with the ministers.

While L-G Baijal refused to meet the protesting Cabinet ministers, including CM Kejriwal, the protest saw several non-NDA political parties join hands to support Kejriwal in his demands.

Meanwhile, the AAP has decided to open 3,000 centres across the city where signed forms in support of the party's full statehood demand for Delhi will be deposited by the party workers.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day