Who is Delhi's boss? Supreme Court to decide tomorrow

Posted By:
    New Delhi, July 3: The Supreme Court will on Wednesday deliver its verdict on power struggle between the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party government and the Centre, represented by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, in Delhi.

    PTI file photo
    PTI file photo

    Last month, Kejriwal held an unprecedented nine-day protest against the Lieutenant Governor at his office, over the Delhi bureaucrats holding an unofficial strike in the government by refusing to cooperate with the ministers.

    While L-G Baijal refused to meet the protesting Cabinet ministers, including CM Kejriwal, the protest saw several non-NDA political parties join hands to support Kejriwal in his demands.

    Meanwhile, the AAP has decided to open 3,000 centres across the city where signed forms in support of the party's full statehood demand for Delhi will be deposited by the party workers.

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 3, 2018, 19:17 [IST]
