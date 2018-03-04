Who is Conrad Sangma? Next chief minister of Meghalaya

NPP President Conrad Sangma on Sunday is likely to become chief minister of Meghalaya. As the results for the February 27 elections indicated a hung house for the 60-member Meghalaya Assembly, NPP President Conrad Sangma said his party would be able to form the next government with the help of other like-minded parties.

Born 27 January 1978 is a politician from the state of Meghalaya and was Leader of the Opposition in the eighth Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, where he represented National People's Party from the Selsella (ST) constituency in the West Garo Hills district.

Sangma is the son of former Chief Minister of Meghalaya and Speaker of the Lok Sabha, P. A. Sangma.

His sister, Agatha was a member of the 15th Lok Sabha and a former Union Cabinet minister Minister of State, while his brother James Sangma is the Opposition Chief Whip in the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly.

In 2008, he became the youngest Finance Minister of Meghalaya. He is currently Member of parliament, Lok Sabha from Tura Parliamentary constituency.

OneIndia News

For Breaking News from Oneindia. Get instant news updates throughout the day.