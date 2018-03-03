Who is Biplab Kumar Deb? Next Chief Minister of Tripura?

The BJP is expected to appoint Biplab Deb as the next Chief Minister of Tripura. The president of the BJP in Tripura, contested the elections from the Banamalipur assembly constituency in Agartala.

He has been the State President of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Tripura since 7 January 2016. He contested the election from Banamalipur Constituency in Agartala, which was held by Indian National Congress MLA Gopal Roy. He also faced Communist Party of India (Marxist) youth leader Amol Chokroborty.

Biplab Deb led a door to door campaign in his constituency with senior leader Sunil Deodhar. He later returned to Tripura after an absence of 15 years.

He was a former Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) volunteer and previously campaigned in elections to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council.

Tripura BJP chief Biplab Deb Kumar after securing a historic mandate in the state on Saturday said he would abide by the party's leadership's decision if picked to lead the government in the state.

Speaking to CNN-News18, Deb also took a dig at Rahul Gandhi, saying one doesn't remain a "youth leader" after crossing the age of 50. Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Deb said, "Narendra Modi may have grey hair, but his thought process is that of a youthful person. Age is in the mind and Modi ii thinks like a young person."

OneIndia News

