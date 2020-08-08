YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Air India Express crash
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Who is Binod on social media and why is Binod trending

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 08: Who is Binod on social media. Why is Binod trending. The latest addition to Twitter's crazy trends that often result in a bunch of jokes and memes is Binod.

    Users use the hashtag Binod to call everyone and everything and this is leaving everyone quite puzzled.

    Who is Binod on social media and why is Binod trending
    Representational Image

    It all started out with a weird video being posted on a YouTube channel, Slayy Point. The video was captioned Binod. Who is Binod lists all the crazy comments the content creators of the channel receive on their videos.

    One such comment that they had received several likes and that was from Binod and his username is Binod Tharu. This led to Twitter users using the opportunity to share hilarious memes and comments using the hashtag Binod.

    More TWITTER News

    Read more about:

    twitter social media

    Story first published: Saturday, August 8, 2020, 12:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 8, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue