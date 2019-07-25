Who is Atanu Chakraborty? The new Economic Affairs Secretary

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, July 25: The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has appointed Atanu Chakraborty as the Secretary of Department of Economic Affairs.

Chakraborty, a 1985 batch IAS officer of Gujarat cadre, was the Secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) in the Ministry of Finance prior to his appointment as Economic Affairs Secretary.

Chakraborty will succeed Subhash Chandra Garg as the Economic Affairs Secretary. In the recent list of appointments, Garg has been named Secretary, Ministry of Power. He will replace Ajay Kumar Bhalla.

Garg, a 1983 batch IAS officer of the Rajasthan cadre, was appointed as the Economic Affairs Secretary in June 2017. He had assumed charge on July 12, 2017.

On the other hand, Power Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla has been appointed Officer on Special Duty in the Home Ministry. Bhalla will take over as the new Union Home Secretary succeeding Rajiv Gauba when he retires on August 31. Even though the order did not mention that Bhalla will be the next home secretary but according to convention, an OSD is appointed for smooth transition of the charge from the incumbent.