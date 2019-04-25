  • search
For Varanasi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Who is Ajay Rai? The Congressman contesting against Narendra Modi

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 25: Ending weeks of speculation about a potential heavyweight battle between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi in Varanasi, the party on Thursday announced its decision to field five-time UP MLA Ajay Rai instead.

    This is the second time Congress has chosen Ajay Rai as its candidate for the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat. Modi defeated Ajay Rai with a record number of votes in 2014 elections.

    Who is Ajay Rai? The Congressman contesting against Narendra Modi
    File photo of Congress President Rahul Gandhi with party candidate from Varanasi Ajay Rai.

    Born in Varanasi to Parvati Devi Rai and Surendra Rai, Ajay is known as a local bahubali (strongman). He began his political career as a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party's student wing. He won the Legislative Assembly elections from the Kolasla constituency three times in a row between 1996 and 2007 on a BJP ticket.

    Also Read | Priyanka Gandhi not to contest from Varanasi as Congress repeats Ajay Rai

    Rai left the party after being denied a Lok Sabha ticket. He then joined the Samajwadi Party and unsuccessfully contested the 2009 Lok Sabha elections.

    Subsequently, he won the 2009 Legislative Assembly by-election from the Kolasla constituency as an independent. He then joined the Indian National Congress.

    After the Kolasla constituency ceased to exist post-delimitation, he won the 2012 Assembly elections from the newly created Pindra constituency, which comprises a sizeable portion of the former Kolasla constituency. He has also contested the assembly elections as an Independent candidate from Varanasi.

    Also Read| Priyanka Gandhi slams Smriti Irani for distributing shoes in Amethi; terms it "insult" to people

    In 2015, Rai was arrested for causing violence and arson in Varanasi during a ban on idol immersion in Ganga.

    In this uphill task of defeating Narendra Modi, Congress is once again banking on a grassroots man who has a strong Varanasi connect.

    Varanasi Fact Check
    ELECTORS
    Electors
    17,67,486
    • MALE
      9,86,224
      MALE
    • FEMALE
      7,81,262
      FEMALE
    • TRANSGENDER
      N/A
      TRANSGENDER
    + More Details

    More VARANASI News

    Read more about:

    ajay rai narendra modi varanasi congress lok sabha elections 2019

    Story first published: Thursday, April 25, 2019, 14:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 25, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue