Who is Aishwarya Rai? The woman Tej Pratap Yadav is all set to marry this year

Lalu Prasad Yadav's elder son Tej Pratap who is a 12th pass is all set to marry this year to Aishwarya Rai, the eldest daughter of politician Chandrika Prasad Rai.

The duo will tie the knot on May 12 at Patna's Veterinary College grounds. The engagement will take place on April 18 at Maurya Hotel in Patna. Their wedding is expected to be an extravagant affair.

Twenty-five-year-old Aishwarya was chosen by Rabri Devi, who met her parents in mid-March at their Patna residence to finalise the marriage.

Who is Aishwarya Rai?

Aishwarya Rai, the daughter of former Bihar minister Chandrika Prasad Rai. She hails from Chhapra and studied in Notre Dame School in Patna.

Aishwarya moved to Delhi afterwards and attended college in Miranda House College in Delhi where she completed MBA degree from Amity University.

She has two younger siblings, a sister and a brother.

The function is likely to witness several VVIPs in attendance. Many state and national level politicians are expected to attend the function.

Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi have seven daughters and two sons. The RJD chief is currently behind bars following his conviction in four fodder scam cases.

