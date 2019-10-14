Who is Abhijit Banerjee? Indian-American who won Nobel Prize in economics

Stockholm, Oct 14: Abhijit Banerjee, Indian-origin economist along with Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer won the 2019 Nobel Prize "for their experimental approach to alleviating global poverty".

Born in Kolkata, Banerjee is currently the Ford Foundation International Professor of Economics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Banerjee, 58, was educated at the University of Calcutta, Jawaharlal Nehru University and Harvard University, where he received his Ph.D in 1988. The subject of his doctoral thesis was "Essays in Information Economics."

In 2003 he founded the Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab (J-PAL), along with Esther Duflo and Sendhil Mullainathan and remains one of the directors of the lab.

In 2009 JPAL won the BBVA Foundation "Frontier of Knowledge" award in the development cooperation category.

Banerjee is a past president of the Bureau for the Research in the Economic Analysis of Development, a Research Associate of the NBER, a CEPR research fellow, International Research Fellow of the Kiel Institute, a fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences and the Econometric Society and has been a Guggenheim Fellow and an Alfred P. Sloan Fellow.

In 2011, he was named one of Foreign Policy magazine's top 100 global thinkers. His areas of research are development economics and economic theory.

He is the author of a large number of articles and three books, including Poor Economics (www.pooreconomics.com) which won the Goldman Sachs Business Book of the Year.

He is the editor of a fourth book, and he finished his first documentary film, "The Name of the Disease" in 2006.