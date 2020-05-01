Who is a stranded person: MHA makes its rules clear to states

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 01: As states start working out logistics to get migrant labourers, students, tourists stranded, the Ministry of Home Affairs has said that the key word to be followed is stranded.

Earlier this week, the MHA had issued guidelines in which it permitted states to bring back migrant workers. However, it made it clear that this would be applicable only to those stranded due to the lockdown.

This order of the MHA is mainly aimed at those 14 lakh people who have been housed in the various relief camps set up by the government and the non-profit organisations. The order said that it was applicable for migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons.

An official with the MHA explained that if a person belongs to Uttar Pradesh and he has shifted to Karnataka on work, this order would not be applicable to them. These persons have either been transferred or have shifted for work. They live in their homes and hence cannot be counted as stranded persons, the officer also explained.

This would apply to tourists and pilgrims as well, who are stranded due to the lockdown, the officer further explained. In the case of the students, the order is applicable as the educational institutions are shut. Although they may be in hostels, they cannot be counted as stranded persons, the officer also explained.

While states work on the logistics, the Centre would watch the satiation closely. The order could be reviewed or revised depending on the situation. The Centre is clear that it does not want the situation to go out of control. Further, it has advised the states to strictly follow protocol, while getting or taking back those who are stranded.