WHO has the answer to reduce harmful use of alcohol

New Delhi, Sep 29: The World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday released SAFER, a new initiative and technical package outlining the five high-impact strategies that can help governments reduce the harmful use of alcohol and related health, social and economic consequences.

SAFER is the newest WHO-led roadmap to support governments in taking practical steps to accelerate progress on health, beat non-communicable diseases (NCDs) through addressing the harmful use of alcohol, and achieve development targets.

"We are proud to introduce SAFER a package of proven interventions to reduce the harms caused by alcohol, and a new partnership to catalyze global action," said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the WHO.