Who gives you the right to burn buses? asks Kangana Ranaut on CAA stir

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Dec 24: While actors Huma Qureshi, Farhan Akhtar, and Swara Bhaskar are taking part in protests against the amended Citizenship Act, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, known for her amazing on-screen performances, condemned the anti-CAA protests across the country and said that the people should not instigate violence in the name of democracy.

Like many Bollywood celebrities, Ranaut slammed the people for vandalising public property during protests, and said that it was important that "you don't turn violent".

NEWS At Noon December 24th, 2019

"A bus costs around Rs 70-80 lakh, and that is not a small amount. And the condition of this country is such that there are so many, who are dying of malnutrition," Ranaut said while speaking at the trailer launch event of her new film 'Panga' in Mumbai.

Kangana Ranaut on #CitizenshipAct: When you protest, the first thing that's imp is that you don't turn violent. In our population, only 3-4% ppl pay tax, others are actually dependent on them. So, who gives you the right to burn buses, trains & to create ruckus in the country? pic.twitter.com/NOUgiHGWhT — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2019

"I also feel that in the name of democracy -- this is my very personal opinion, we're still hooked to the pre-Independence era, where our country was under seige or bondage, and people had captured us by force or the gun. Going on strikes, shutting down the country or not paying taxes against those people was considered cool. But in today's democracy, your leader is someone from among you. He is not from Japan or China or someplace else," said Kangana.

On the work front, she will next be seen in sports-drama Panga in which she is essaying the role of a Kabaddi player. Helmed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Panga is set to hit the big screens on January 24, 2020.