Who from Shiv Sena will be Maharashtra Chief Minister

Mumbai, Nov 22: With the Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress finalising their government formation plans, the focus has now shifted to the likely front runners for the post of Chief Minister.

While NCP and several Sena leaders have rallied behind Uddhav Thackeray to lead that alliance, Sena youth leader Aditya Thackeray's name did not find any takers for the Chief Minister's post.

However, it is also learnt that Uddhav Thackray is reluctant to take up the CM's post.

The other names that have been doing rounds for the top post include, Sanjay Raut, Arvind Sawant, Eknath Shinde and Subhash Desai.

The Shiv Sena likely to have its Chief Minister for five years, while the Congress and NCP may have Deputy CM's.

The chief minister's post became the main bone of contention between former allies The BJP and Shiv Sena, triggering a breakup.

When Raut was asked about reports claiming his name for the top job. the Sena leader said, "This is incorrect. People of Maharashtra want Uddhav Thackeray as the Chief Minister."

The contours of the power-sharing agreement have been discussed with the Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party getting 15 each berth apart from CM's post to the Sena while Congress will get 12 ministers.

Thackray would like to sit out and hold direct discussions with Sharad Pawar and Sonia Gandhi and come up a name.