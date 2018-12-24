  • search
    'Who feeds the demon': PM Modi questions Odisha on corruption

    By Pti
    |

    Khurda, Dec 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hit out at the Naveen Patnaik-led BJD government in Odisha, saying the "demon of corruption" in various sectors has become strong in the state.

    Image credit: @BJP

    PM Modi, who launched a slew of projects for the state and released a stamp and a coin to commemorate Odisha's 1817 Paika rebellion, was addressing a BJP rally in Khurda town.

    The Prime Minister in an apparent jibe at the BJD government, asked, "Who is feeding the demon (of corruption)?"

    Also Read Federal Front: KCR meets Patnaik, calls for unification of regional parties against BJP, Cong

    "The demon of corruption has grown in chit fund, PC (percentage commission) culture... The truth of Odisha's development is not hidden. Farmers, women are raising their voice," he said.

    He also hit out at the Odisha government for not adopting the centre's mega health scheme Ayushman Bharat.

    "People of the state are asking why they have been deprived of the benefits of the health scheme which is available in other states of the country," PM Modi said.

    Polls in Odisha are due to be held along with the general elections.

    PTI

    narendra modi odisha corruption naveen patnaik

    Story first published: Monday, December 24, 2018, 18:35 [IST]
