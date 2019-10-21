Who does Rahul think is the 'most honest' in BJP?

New Delhi, Oct 21: BJP MLA Bakshish Singh Virk's video in which he can purportedly be heard as saying that no matter which button is pressed on the EVM, the vote would go to the BJP has gone viral on the social media.

The BJP MLA has rubbished the video saying that it was a conspiracy to defame him. The video, however, caught the attention of former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.

Gandhi posted the video and tweeted, "The most honest man in the BJP."

Gandhi posted the video in which Assandh MLA Bakshish Singh Virk purportedly makes the controversial remarks.

The most honest man in the BJP. pic.twitter.com/6Q4D43uo0d — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 21, 2019

After the video went viral, the Election Commission on Sunday issued a show-cause notice to the BJP leader and appointed a special observer to the constituency to take "corrective action".

It said former deputy election commissioner Vinod Zutshi is being sent to Assandh constituency in Karnal "in light of the video circulating in social media". In the video, Virk also purportedly tells a small gathering of his supporters, "We will come to know who has voted for whom, there should be no misconception about this...." Virk, however, claimed that he never said anything about EVMs .