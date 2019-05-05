Who did the Sri Lankan bombers pay a visit to in Bangalore, Kerala, Kashmir

New Delhi, May 05: Sri Lanka has made a startling revelation even as India continues to probe possible local links to the Easter Bombings that claimed over 250 lives.

They had gone travelling to Bangalore, Kashmir and Kerala according to the information available, he said. When asked about the purpose of the visit, he said it was for some sort of a training or to establish links with other organisations outside the country, Lieutenant General Mahesh Senanayke said in an interview to the BBC.

The Easter bombings have been blamed on the National Towheed Jamat and Islamic State. The revelations come in the wake of the National Investigation Agency conducting raids in various locations and even probing deep into the Kerala ISIS module case.

The National Investigation Agency is now examining the possible links to the Islamic State. The NIA is questioning several persons in connection with the case and is trying to ascertain if there were links between some members of the PFI and the ISIS.

NIA officials say probing this link is necessary as the ISIS is known to tie up with regional outfits. This was seen during the Sri Lanka blasts, where the ISIS had aligned with the National Towheed Jamath.

On Thursday the National Investigation Agency during a raid conducted in 20 places seized incriminating material relating to the Popular Front of India.

During searches, a number of digital devices including 16 mobile phones, 21 SIM cards, 3 Laptops, 9 Hard Discs, 7 Memory cards, 118 CDs/DVDs, 1 Tab, 7 Diaries,, 2 PFI Banners, 1 DVR have been seized. Besides 1 Sword, 1 Sharp edged knife and Cash of Rs 2 Lakhs were recovered from 3 different houses and about 100 Incriminating documents have also been seized.

The raids relate to the murder of PMK member Ramalingam in which the PFI is the accused. The NIA also searched offices of the PFI and the SDPI in Trichy, Kumbakonam and Karaikal, an NIA release said.

NIA officials speak about the radical nature of the group. The NIA had in fact written to the Ministry for Home Affairs detailing the activities of the PFI.

In another case, the NIA is also examining the political links of a suspected suicide bomber from Kerala. Riyaz alias Abu Dujana was arrested by the National Investigation Agency and during his interrogation, he revealed that he had been in close touch with ISIS operatives and was conspiring on committing a major terrorist act.

NIA sources tell OneIndia that they are closely looking into his political affiliations to find out if he was acting on his own or was supported by a group or entity. When asked for a comment on if the agency was looking at any particular party, the official refused to comment. We have come across in past cases that some radical elements were supported by political entities. This was found to be true in the case of T Nasir, the man who had masterminded the Bangalore serial blasts, the officer also added.

On the comments by the Sri Lankan official, sources say that they do not have clear information on this as yet. We are yet to get more information from them, but our independent probe is on. The bombers may have visited these places to meet with like-minded people, the official also added.