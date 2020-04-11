WHO corrects FALSE report that India has entered community transmission stage

New Delhi, Apr 11: The World Health Organisation (WHO) had said in its situation report on April 9 that India was in the community transmission stage of the coronavirus.

The report was published, despite India's Health Ministry stating that the country was not in the community transmission stage of the pandemic. On Friday, during the daily briefing, Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry, Lav Agarwal said that India is in the local transmission stage. We will be the first to inform you when India enters stage-3, he also had said.

However, WHO later clarified by issuing a corrected report. Prasar Bharti News Service contacted WHO to inquire about this change in status. The WHO spokesperson said, " please refer to the corrected version of the situation report."

Later, report was CORRECTED to show India has 'Cluster of cases', not 'Community transmission'. When PBNS contacted @WHO to inquire about this change of status, WHO spokesperson said: "Please refer to CORRECTED version of the Situation Report: https://t.co/OuoyTzOAcb."#COVID19 — Prasar Bharati News Services (@PBNS_India) April 10, 2020

The corrected version of the report showed that India classified under cluster of cases and not community transmission.