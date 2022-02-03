YouTube
    Who are you to give permission: Speaker to Rahul Gandhi

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Feb 03: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla told Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to follow the proper procedure in Parliament.

    Who are you to give permission: Speaker to Rahul Gandhi

    Rahul Gandhi gave another MP permission to speak while he was speaking. To this Birla said, " who are you to give this permission? You can't give permission, that's my right," Om Birla further added, "You have no right to allow anyone, only the chair has the right to allow."

    "You do not listen to anybody and even not to my dear brother and sister in the BJP. I saw my Dalit colleague speak today, Paswanji. He knows the history of Dalit. He knows who has oppressed the Dalits for 3,000 years. But he is speaking with hesitancy. He is speaking without... I am proud of him. I am proud of this gentleman. He has spoken to me what is in his heart. But he is in the wrong party. Don't worry...ghabraiye mat," Rahul Gandhi had said while criticising Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

    Story first published: Thursday, February 3, 2022, 15:20 [IST]
    X